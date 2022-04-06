EU Council Head Says Restrictions on Russian Oil, Gas Will Be Needed 'Sooner or Later'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The European Union will have to impose restrictions on Russian oil and gas eventually, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"The new package includes a ban on coal import and I think that measures on oil and even gas will also be needed sooner or later," Michel told EU lawmakers.