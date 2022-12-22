UrduPoint.com

EU Council Says Finally Adopts Mechanism To Limit Gas Market Price

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 10:57 PM

EU Council Says Finally Adopts Mechanism to Limit Gas Market Price

The European Union finally adopted a mechanism for correcting the gas market with a floating price limit, the EU Council said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The European Union finally adopted a mechanism for correcting the gas market with a floating price limit, the EU Council said on Thursday.

"The Council formally adopted a regulation that sets a market correction mechanism to protect citizens and the economy against excessively high prices.

The regulation aims to limit episodes of excessive gas prices in the EU that do not reflect world market prices, while ensuring security of energy supply and the stability of financial markets," the statement says.

