EU Countries Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil at $60 Per Barrel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) EU countries have reached a preliminary agreement on a price cap for oil from Russia at $60 per barrel, they are awaiting the consent of Poland, which previously advocated a lower level, until 15:00 GMT, Reuters reported citing a European diplomat.

In addition, European countries are studying the possibility of revising the oil price cap in the future, provided that this level is at least 5% below market prices.

As Bloomberg reported in turn, the assessment and revision of the price cap for Russian oil can take place every two months, starting January 2023.