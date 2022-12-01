UrduPoint.com

EU Countries Agree On Price Cap For Russian Oil At $60 Per Barrel - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) EU countries have reached a preliminary agreement on a price cap for oil from Russia at $60 per barrel, they are awaiting the consent of Poland, which previously advocated a lower level, until 15:00 GMT, Reuters reported citing a European diplomat.

In addition, European countries are studying the possibility of revising the oil price cap in the future, provided that this level is at least 5% below market prices.

As Bloomberg reported in turn, the assessment and revision of the price cap for Russian oil can take place every two months, starting January 2023.

