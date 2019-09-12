EU Court Decision on OPAL Pipeline to Impact EU-Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks - Novak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The decision of an EU court to curb the access of Russia's Gazprom to the OPAL pipeline will be taken into account at gas talks with the European Union and Ukraine, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The decision of an EU court to curb the access of Russia's Gazprom to the OPAL pipeline will be taken into account at gas talks with the European Union and Ukraine, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday.

"Of course, I think from the point of view of talks, this situation will be taken into account. I think this decision concerns the situation with energy supply of European countries in general, the pipelines and deliveries of gas," the minister told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to Novak, the lawyers in the Russian Energy Ministry are studying the court decision that overturned the 2016 ruling of the European Commission expanding Gazprom's access.