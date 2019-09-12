UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Court Decision On OPAL Pipeline To Impact EU-Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:29 PM

EU Court Decision on OPAL Pipeline to Impact EU-Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks - Novak

The decision of an EU court to curb the access of Russia's Gazprom to the OPAL pipeline will be taken into account at gas talks with the European Union and Ukraine, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The decision of an EU court to curb the access of Russia's Gazprom to the OPAL pipeline will be taken into account at gas talks with the European Union and Ukraine, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday.

"Of course, I think from the point of view of talks, this situation will be taken into account. I think this decision concerns the situation with energy supply of European countries in general, the pipelines and deliveries of gas," the minister told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to Novak, the lawyers in the Russian Energy Ministry are studying the court decision that overturned the 2016 ruling of the European Commission expanding Gazprom's access.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Lawyers European Union Gas 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

NMC issues circular on electoral campaigns on medi ..

1 minute ago

Netanyahu Says Russia Trip Aims at Continuing Coop ..

1 minute ago

ATC adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing ..

2 minutes ago

Magistrate imposes fine on profiteers

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

7 minutes ago

Woman killed,two injured in road accident in Faisa ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.