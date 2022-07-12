UrduPoint.com

EU Court Of Justice Partially Recognizes Nord Stream 2 AG Claim Over 2019 Gas Directive

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The EU Court of Justice on Tuesday partially recognized the claim of the operator of the Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2 AG, challenging the amendments to the EU gas directive.

The European Commission amended its Gas Directive in April 2019, and the amended document entered into force on May 23. It stipulates that a third-party nation cannot own both the pipeline and gas imported into the EU market unless the conduit was built before May 23, 2019.

"The Court declares the action brought by Nord Stream 2 AG against the directive extending certain rules of the internal market in natural gas to pipelines from third countries to be partially admissible," the court said in a press release.

Nord Stream 2 AG has appealed against the directive to the General Court of the European Union, which in its ruling of 20 May 2020 dismissed the claim as inadmissible, prompting the Nord Stream 2 AG to appeal to the Court of Justice.

"Accordingly, the Court concludes that the General Court was wrong to hold that Nord Stream 2 AG was not directly concerned by the amending directive and sets aside the order under appeal to the extent that the General Court declared that the action brought by that company was inadmissible for that reason," the statement read.

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

