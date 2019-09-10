EU Court Ruling on OPAL to Increase Transit Through Ukraine by 12.5 Bcm Annually - PGNIG

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The EU court's ruling on the OPAL gas pipeline should increase Russian energy giant Gazprom's transit through Ukraine by at least 12.5 billion cubic meters a year, President of the Management board of the Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNIG) Piotr Wozniak told reporters Tuesday.

The EU court earlier in the day canceled the ruling that allowed Gazprom to use a larger portion of the OPAL pipeline.

"The pipeline that goes through Ukraine has unused opportunities. This [court ruling] changes Ukraine's negotiating situation. Ukraine's negotiating position will improve. The volume of gas transportation should grow by at least 12.5 billion cubic meters," Wozniak said.