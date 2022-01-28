The EU court will make a decision on Polish PGNiG's complaint against Gazprom on the regulation by the European Commission of the antimonopoly laws in 2018 on February 2, according to Gazprom's materials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The EU court will make a decision on Polish PGNiG's complaint against Gazprom on the regulation by the European Commission of the antimonopoly laws in 2018 on February 2, according to Gazprom's materials.

PGNiG appealed to the General Court of the EU against the decision of the European Commission on pro-competitive obligations on October 15, 2018. The European Court held hearings on the appeal on 18 and 19 May 2021. Decision is expected on February 2, 2022.