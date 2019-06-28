UrduPoint.com
EU Decision To Prolong Economic Sanctions Against Russia For 6 Months Published Officially

Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:18 PM

EU Decision to Prolong Economic Sanctions Against Russia for 6 Months Published Officially

The European Union's decision to prolong economic sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2020, was on Friday published in the Official Journal of the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The European Union's decision to prolong economic sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2020, was on Friday published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The Council of the European Union on Thursday decided to prolong the restrictions for six months.

"This Decision shall enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union," the publication read.

