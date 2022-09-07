UrduPoint.com

EU Decreased Import Of Russian Gas By 48% Since January - Gazprom

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022

The European Union has decreased the import of Russian gas by 48% since January, and by 49% if the United Kingdom's data is counted, Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Wednesday

"Since the beginning of the year, the countries of the European Union have reduced the supply of Russian gas to their market by 48%, and taking into account the UK - by 49%," Gazprom wrote on its Telegram channel.

