EU Decreased Import of Russian Gas by 48% Since January - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The European Union has decreased the import of Russian gas by 48% since January, and by 49% if the United Kingdom's data is counted, Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Wednesday.

