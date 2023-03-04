UrduPoint.com

EU Defense Industry Should Switch To Wartime Economy - European Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 06:00 AM

EU Defense Industry Should Switch to Wartime Economy - European Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union Thierry Breton says that the bloc needs to shift to a wartime economy model .

"I believe it is time that the European defence industry moves to a wartime economy model to cater for our defence production needs," Breton told The Financial Times, adding that he was "determined to support the production ramp-up of the European defence industry to face the realities of a high-intensity conflict ” starting with the question of ammunition."

Diplomats told The Financial Times on Friday that several EU member states are skeptical of Breton's plans.

The newspaper said that Breton is working with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on a plan to boost arms production by expanding factory work and is pressing banks and other financial institutions, some of which boycott arms companies, to increase their lending.

Spiegel reported on Wednesday that the European Commission had developed a plan to increase the production of munition shells, including 155mm heavy artillery howitzer ammunition, to deliver them to Ukraine and boost the bloc's own reserves.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Market Industry

Recent Stories

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to â‚¬1.3 tr ..

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to â‚¬1.3 trillion in 2022 : INVESTOPIA

5 hours ago
 AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

7 hours ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

7 hours ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

7 hours ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.