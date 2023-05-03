EU delegation visits PSGMEA

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A delegation of the European Union led by First Counsellor European Union (EU) to Pakistan Daniel Clauss on Wednesday visited the office of the Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturer and Exporters Association (PSGMEA).

Commercial Counsellors, Embassy of Germany, Denmark, France, Sweden, Poland and European Union (EU) Adviser Economy and Trade Husnanin A Iftikhar also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt highlighted the importance of the GSP-Plus and its continuation to support the SME sector of the country as the EU was the largest trading partner of Pakistan.

He also emphasized on ease of visa policy and special consideration to visa applications with the PSGMEA recommendation to exporters of Sialkot, giving them easy access to markets in Europe to enhance bilateral trade.

On this occasion, First Counsellor EU of Pakistan Daniel Clauss said the EU was keen to establish strong trade relations with Pakistan, adding that the GSP-Plus status for Pakistan was to help and promote trade and exports of Pakistan to the EU countries as the Pakistan business community must get full benefits of the GSP-Plus. He discussed various ideas for providing support to the SME sector with focus on creating linkages within the EU to open new markets for products.

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President Zarar Ahmed Dohdy,Vice President Umar-Uz-Zaman, Secretary General Mohsin Masood and ExecutiveCommittee members.