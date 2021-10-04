UrduPoint.com

EU Did Not Expect Inflation To Reach 3.4%, Expects Retreat In 2022 - Economy Commissioner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

EU Did Not Expect Inflation to Reach 3.4%, Expects Retreat in 2022 - Economy Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The European Union did not expect the inflation to reach 3.4% and hopes that it will retreat next year, European Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

"We should monitor this very seriously and accurately because of course 3.4% was not exactly expected, we still believe that inflation in 2022 will go down again," Gentiloni said at a doorstep during his arrival for today's Eurogroup meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union

Recent Stories

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his f ..

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his five sons in sexual abuse case

13 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

27 minutes ago
 WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

57 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

1 hour ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.