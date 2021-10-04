EU Did Not Expect Inflation to Reach 3.4%, Expects Retreat in 2022 - Economy Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The European Union did not expect the inflation to reach 3.4% and hopes that it will retreat next year, European Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

"We should monitor this very seriously and accurately because of course 3.4% was not exactly expected, we still believe that inflation in 2022 will go down again," Gentiloni said at a doorstep during his arrival for today's Eurogroup meeting.