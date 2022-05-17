EU Dilemma Over Russian Oil Embargo May Delay Potential Gas Phase Out - EU Official

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Hungary's opposition to the Russian oil embargo has forced the European Commission to consider postponement of Russian gas phase out announced earlier, so that all member states can better prepare for the ban and ensure their energy safety by diversifying gas supplies, EU official told Sputnik.

"It's likely that the EU Commission is rethinking the gas embargo timeframe against Russia. EU Commission was aiming to implement a gradual phase out on Russian gas in the next months, giving some time to members to prepare; however, the difficulties with Hungary in accepting the oil embargo, I think, gave the Commission second thoughts on this timeframe since maintaining unity is the top priority against Russia," the official said.

At the same time, the official believed that the commission's thoughts on the postponement of the Russian gas embargo may be related to its possible economic consequences for the EU.

Earlier in May, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Among other points, it proposes banning Russian oil imports. The package needs to be unanimously approved by all member states to take effect.

Member states have still not reached an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions due to objections from Hungary and Slovakia. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier described the potential embargo of Russian oil by the European Union as "tantamount to atomic bomb" for Budapest and that Hungary needs five years to diversify its energy supplies.

