EU Discusses Financial Recovery From COVID-19 Crisis With European Central Bank Chief

Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:59 PM

EU commissioners have discussed the bloc's post-COVID-19 recovery facility, dubbed Next Generation EU, and the next long-term budget with European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) EU commissioners have discussed the bloc's post-COVID-19 recovery facility, dubbed Next Generation EU, and the next long-term budget with European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

The statement came following the Seminar of the College of Commissioners in Belgium earlier in the day, a week since the Commission's summer recess.

"Good exchange with Christine @Lagarde at the College seminar on: How to recover faster from the #COVID19 crisis; How to make our economies more resistant to future shocks; How to make our economies work for people. #NextGenerationEU and the #EUBudget will help us get there," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Next Generation EU is a plan put forward by von der Leyen in May to be added to the bloc's regular long-term budget for the next seven years and address the crumbling economies of member states following the coronavirus-related economic shocks.

While the European law generally forbids the EU to issue debt to finance its budget, borrowing is allowed for individual member states. The Next Generation EU facility somewhat sidesteps this rule of thumb, as it permits the EU borrowing in order to keep up the pace of its economic and environmental objectives.

Following negotiations by the 27 member states, the facility was set at 560 billion euros ($663 billion), of which 310 billion euros are expected to be issued in non-repayable grants and 250 billion euros in loans. EU members will be able to spend the assistance on initiatives linked to the European Commission's priorities in the green economy and digital transition.

