EU Discusses New Sanctions Against Russia as Part of Single Package - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The EU continues discussing all new sanctions against Russia as part of a single package, including an oil embargo, a high-profile EU official told reporters on Sunday.

According to the source, the sixth package of sanctions includes other things apart from the issue of oil. The bloc has made much better progress on other issues that are less-discussed.