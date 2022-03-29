EU Discussing Various Ways of Substituting Russian Gas - European Commission

The European Union is discussing ways to diversify gas supplies and move away from Russian gas through other suppliers, Tim McPhie, the European Commission's spokesman for climate action and energy, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The European Union is discussing ways to diversify gas supplies and move away from Russian gas through other suppliers, Tim McPhie, the European Commission's spokesman for climate action and energy, said on Tuesday.

"We are talking to a wide range of potential suppliers. I am not in a position to give a specific breakdown of how many BCM (billion cubic meters of gas) come from which partner on which timeframe. These are conversations that we are having with multiple partners, with partners which can supply additional pipeline gas, which can supply additional LNG (liquefied natural gas). There are various ways of doing that, it can involve new production, it can involve redirection of gas which was intended to go to a different market," McPhie told the EC midday briefing.

The chief spokesman of the EC, Eric Mamer, noted that the recently announced EU-US agreement on supplies of LNG will substitute some Russian gas but not all of it.

"What we presented on Friday was a further step down a path of reducing and ultimately getting rid of our dependency on Russian gas. It is one step on the path. We certainly never said that with this plan, with this one agreement, with the US we were going to substitute all Russian gas. We explicitly said that it was there to help us substitute a significant share, but certainly not all of the Russian gas," Mamer told the briefing.

On Friday, the EU and the United States reached an agreement on additional supplies of LNG to the EU to replace some Russian gas. Under the agreement, Europe will get at least 15 billion cubic meters in additional LNG supplies by the end of the year and must ensure demand of up to 50 billion cubic meters of American fuel until at least 2030. Moreover, US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a joint Task Force to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian fossil fuels and strengthen European energy security.