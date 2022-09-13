UrduPoint.com

EU Discussion On Capping Price Of Russian Gas Still Underway - EU Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 04:40 PM

EU Discussion on Capping Price of Russian Gas Still Underway - EU Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The discussion on capping prices of Russian gas delivered to the EU is still ongoing, an EU source told Sputnik.

"A price cap on imports of Russian gas in the EU will most likely not be included in the package of measurements the (EU) ... will announce tomorrow ... although discussions are still ongoing in the (European) Commission for this matter, at this stage," the source said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Price Gas

Recent Stories

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

26 minutes ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

43 minutes ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

54 minutes ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

1 hour ago
 Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

3 hours ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.