EU Discussion on Capping Price of Russian Gas Still Underway - EU Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The discussion on capping prices of Russian gas delivered to the EU is still ongoing, an EU source told Sputnik.

"A price cap on imports of Russian gas in the EU will most likely not be included in the package of measurements the (EU) ... will announce tomorrow ... although discussions are still ongoing in the (European) Commission for this matter, at this stage," the source said.