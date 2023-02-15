EU Dosti Truck set to travel across Pakistan

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :EU Dosti Truck is set to travel across Pakistan to experience the cultural diversity and flavours of Pakistan and meet people in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

To symbolize the bilateral partnership in a unique way, a special EU-Pakistan friendship truck was prepared for the first time.

The initiative aimed to explore the colours of amazing Pakistan.

The truck would travel all around the country to reach Pakistani youth in various universities and offer a window into the strong connection between the EU and Pakistan.

In a message, EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka said that the specially designed EU-Pakistan friendship truck received immense appreciation from within Pakistan and abroad.

She said "We cherish the diverse cultures, languages, religions, histories and identities that coexist in Europe.

They are part of our wealth, they shape our shared values, connect us and give us a joint sense of purpose.

It was a common understanding of shared values and diversity that lies at the heart of our relations with the world � including with Pakistan."

