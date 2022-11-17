UrduPoint.com

EU Drains More Gas Than Puts In Storage Facilities For Two Consecutive Days - Operators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The European Union continued to take slightly more gas from its underground storage facilities than it put in for the second day in a row, according to the database of the gas operators association Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) released on Thursday.

The European underground gas storage facilities (UGS) were filled up to 95.46% as of November 15 gas day, which ended on Wednesday morning, which is 0.08 percentage point less than the day prior, according to the GIE. At the same time, it was 21.7 percentage points more than a year ago when the EU storage facilities were filled to just 73.

76%.

The European Union has accumulated approximately 103.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas in its storage facilities, the GIE reported, with Germany owning the largest stock of 23.8 billion cubic meters.

The current slight decrease of gas stored in the European UGS may indicate the start of the heating season in Europe, as temperatures across EU countries have started to fall, according to the GIE.

On November 11, the European Commission stated that winter 2022-2023 would pose no challenge to the EU's energy sector thanks to unprecedentedly high levels of gas stored in its underground facilities.

