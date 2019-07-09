UrduPoint.com
EU ECOFIN Council Formally Recommends To Nominate Lagarde For ECB Presidency

Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:28 PM

EU ECOFIN Council Formally Recommends to Nominate Lagarde for ECB Presidency

The EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council has adopted a formal recommendation to nominate Christine Lagarde, who currently heads the International Monetary Fund, as a candidate for the presidency of the European Central Bank, the EU Council's press service said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council has adopted a formal recommendation to nominate Christine Lagarde, who currently heads the International Monetary Fund, as a candidate for the presidency of the European Central Bank, the EU Council's press service said Tuesday.

"The #ECOFIN just adopted a formal recommendation to nominate Christine @Lagarde as a candidate for @ECB president," the press service tweeted.

Lagarde's nomination will now be discussed by the ECB governing council and the European Parliament.

"Final appointment by European Council in October," the press service said.

