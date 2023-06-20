EU Economic Security Doctrine to Damage Trade Relations With China, Other States - Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The new EU Economic Security Doctrine introduced by the European Commission will gravely damage the bloc's trade relations with China and other countries, economist and geopolitical analyst Charles Gave told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the European Commission presented its new economic security doctrine aimed at reducing China's influence on the bloc's economy and preventing European firms from exporting sensitive technologies, including weapons or espionage software, to rival countries, among other points. The doctrine will be discussed by EU heads of the government and state at the summit in late June.

"With this new Economic Security Doctrine, (European Commission President) Ursula von der Leyen and (EU Internal Market Commissioner) Thierry Breton want to curtail trade relations and mutual economic investments with countries in the world that they disapprove of, mainly China or Russia without naming them... This is a disastrous position for the nations of Europe and I hope the governments of the 27 member states will refuse it at their summit, end of June," Gave said.

The strategy, if adopted, would result in a sharp increase in prices since fewer cheap products from China would be exported to the EU, "hitting hard on European citizens and strangling trade and economic activity," the expert noted.

Curbing ties with China demonstrates that Europe is increasingly aligning itself with Washington, which has declared Beijing "its real enemy," the analyst stated.

"China has called on the United States to be self-critical, holding the country responsible for the deterioration of relations, and demanding concessions on Taiwan. The European Union aligns with the US in its attacks on Beijing. It is clearly not the interest of Europe," he explained, adding that China, in turn, has been "very measured" in its reactions so far, though it might change.

Meanwhile, Beijing is replacing the EU in other regions, including Africa and Central Africa, while also increasing cooperation with Russia in infrastructure projects, the expert said.

"Brussels plans to make a new law to stop companies from outsourcing 'advanced technologies' to 'autocracies,' such as China. China will answer in kind: sanctions and counter-sanctions. We, Europeans, are building walls that will damage our trade relations with the rest of the world, which increasingly resents the moral lessons that Washington and Brussels give to the entire planet," Gave noted, referring to one of the measures set out in the new EU doctrine.

With active regulatory measures and doctrines introduced by the European Commission, the EU is turning into "a sovereign European state that nobody wants," the expert also said. Europeans "are in a dangerous drift" with the newly presented economic security doctrine, he concluded.