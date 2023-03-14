EU Electricity Market Reform to Stimulate Green Energy Producers' Contracts - Commission

The European Commission announced on Tuesday that the proposed reform of the EU electricity market in order to stimulate the conclusion of long-term contracts with the non-fossil fuel energy producers

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The European Commission announced on Tuesday that the proposed reform of the EU electricity market in order to stimulate the conclusion of long-term contracts with the non-fossil fuel energy producers.

"The proposed reform foresees revisions to several pieces of EU legislation - notably the Electricity Regulation, the Electricity Directive, and the REMIT Regulation. It introduces measures that incentivise longer term contracts with non-fossil power production and bring more clean flexible solutions into the system to compete with gas, such as demand response and storage," the statement said.

Such a reform is expected to reduce the impact of fossil fuels on the electricity bills, as well as lowering the cost of renewables.