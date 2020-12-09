UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Endorses New Rules To Prepare For End Of UK's Scandal-Hit Libor Financial Benchmark

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

EU Endorses New Rules to Prepare for End of UK's Scandal-Hit Libor Financial Benchmark

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The European Union endorsed new rules on Wednesday to ensure that its financial stability is not affected when widely-used financial benchmarks cease to exist, as soon it will be the case with the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).

"EU ambassadors today confirmed on behalf of the Council an agreement reached between the German presidency and the European Parliament's negotiators on amending the so-called Benchmark Regulation. The agreed amendments are of key importance to avoid any systemic risks that might result from the phasing out of the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) by the end of 2021," the council of the EU said in a press release.

It explained that many contracts and financial instruments widely use Libor reference rates, so action is needed to adjust them in the run-up to the benchmark expiry after 2021. The council also noted that "the cessation of LIBOR does not result from the withdrawal of the United Kingdom.

"

According to Jorg Kukies, German state secretary for financial market policy, the new "agreement is essential in order to avoid significant risks to the stability of our financial system and our economy."

"The aim of the amendments to the Benchmark Regulation is to make sure that a statutory replacement benchmark can be established by the regulators by the time a systemically important benchmark is no longer in use, and thus protect financial stability on EU markets," the press release read.

Under the new rules, the commission will also be able to replace so-called critical benchmarks and third-country benchmarks if their cessation would result in a significant disruption for the EU's financial markets.

The top UK regulator announced in 2017 that Libor would be phased out. It came in the wake of scandals around manipulations with the widely-used rate. The latter will cease at the end of 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament German European Union London United Kingdom 2017 Market From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues legislations aimed at e ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours winners of Al Furdah Datatho ..

46 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

2 hours ago

DLD launches 4 categories of ‘Prestige’ e-card ..

2 hours ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.