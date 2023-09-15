Open Menu

EU Ends Import Bans On Ukraine Grain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2023 | 11:49 PM

EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

The European Union said it was ending an import ban on Ukrainian grain in five member states on Friday after Kyiv promised to control exports

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The European Union said it was ending an import ban on Ukrainian grain in five member states on Friday after Kyiv promised to control exports.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has closed off Black Sea shipping lanes used before the war, resulting in the EU becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.

But in May, the EU began restricting the grain imports to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, seeking to protect their farmers who blamed the imports for a slump in prices on local markets.

The European Commission said "existing measures will expire today" when they run out at midnight.

"The market distortions in the 5 member states bordering Ukraine have disappeared," the EU's executive arm said.

The commission said the decision was taken after Kyiv agreed to introduce measures such as an export licensing system within 30 days to "avoid grain surges".

In the meantime, it said Ukraine would put in place measures to control the export of wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed to avoid upsetting markets in its EU neighbours.

The move is set to delight Ukraine, which had pushed the EU to drop the measures amid a diplomatic spat with Poland.

But it could enrage Warsaw, after the Polish authorities said they would extend the restrictions unilaterally even if the EU measures expired.

The measures allowed the products to keep transiting through the five countries, but stopped them being sold on the local market.

The issue is particularly sensitive in Poland where elections take place next month.

The current populist right-wing government of the Law and Justice party has strong support in farming regions.

Russia's stifling of grain exports from agricultural powerhouse Ukraine has spurred global concerns over grain supplies.

Moscow pulled the plug on a United Nations deal to allow exports via the Black Sea in July and has since upped attacks on Ukrainian export facilities.

The EU has bolstered other routes over land and along rivers that have been used to export over 44 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine since the invasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Import Ukraine European Union Warsaw Bulgaria Poland Romania Slovakia Hungary May July Market From Government Wheat Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest ad ..

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest advancements and research findin ..

6 minutes ago
 Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as U ..

Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as UK govt vows action

14 minutes ago
 HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC offi ..

HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC office for outstanding dues

15 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments ..

Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments at Sila and Al Fayiyi Island ..

21 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger ..

Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger' list: UNESCO

19 minutes ago
 Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subvers ..

Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subversive activities'

19 minutes ago
Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

17 minutes ago
 US auto workers strike, winning support from Biden ..

US auto workers strike, winning support from Biden

17 minutes ago
 PML-N to contest next elections to resolve poverty ..

PML-N to contest next elections to resolve poverty, economic issues: Talal

17 minutes ago
 Two Russians, one American rocket toward space sta ..

Two Russians, one American rocket toward space station

17 minutes ago
 NUST, S&P Global Pakistan strengthen linkages by s ..

NUST, S&P Global Pakistan strengthen linkages by signing MoU

34 minutes ago
 DC directs to make sanitation system effective in ..

DC directs to make sanitation system effective in DHQ Khuzdar

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business