EU Energy Chief Confirms Trilateral Gas Talks With Russia, Ukraine To Be Held September 19

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 02:14 PM

Maros Sefcovic, the vice president of the European Commission in charge of the Energy Union, confirmed on Monday that the gas talks between Russia, Ukraine and the commission would be held in Brussels on September 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Maros Sefcovic, the vice president of the European Commission in charge of the Energy Union, confirmed on Monday that the gas talks between Russia, Ukraine and the commission would be held in Brussels on September 19.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik the talks would take place in the Belgian capital on September 19.

"Pleased to announce that I will host the next round of #TrateralGasTalks on 19 September. I am convinced that progress would send a strong positive signal to market as well as consumers ahead of the winter season," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter.

