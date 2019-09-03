UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Energy Chief Says Held Productive Talks With New Ukrainian Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:49 PM

EU Energy Chief Says Held Productive Talks With New Ukrainian Energy Minister

Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said Tuesday he held a fruitful discussion with recently-appointed Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel ahead of the next round of Russia-Ukraine-EU talks on Russian gas transit through Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said Tuesday he held a fruitful discussion with recently-appointed Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel ahead of the next round of Russia-Ukraine-EU talks on Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

Orzhel was voted in as new energy minister of Ukraine on Thursday as the Ukrainian parliament approved the composition of the new cabinet.

"Had a productive discussion with new #Ukraine's energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel. It's good to have a partner with such an excellent track record in the field of energy and the #energytransition, given the tasks ahead, incl.

unbundling and #TrilateralGasTalks," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter.

The new round of the trilateral talks on Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine after 2019 is expected to be held in mid-September. The existing contract for Russian gas transit via Ukraine will expire by the end of the year. The parties have not yet reached consensus on the transit, with the second round of the trilateral consultations, held in January in Brussels, failing to result in an agreement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament Twitter Brussels January Gas 2019 Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

36 minutes ago

Emaar Properties hires banks to arrange potential ..

51 minutes ago

National Election Committee approves final candida ..

51 minutes ago

Broghil festival postponed for a week in reverence ..

1 minute ago

Women Have Right to Be Represented in Sudanese Tra ..

1 minute ago

UN Study Claims UK Can Lose Over $16 Billion Worth ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.