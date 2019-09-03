EU Energy Chief Says Held Productive Talks With New Ukrainian Energy Minister

Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said Tuesday he held a fruitful discussion with recently-appointed Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel ahead of the next round of Russia-Ukraine-EU talks on Russian gas transit through Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said Tuesday he held a fruitful discussion with recently-appointed Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel ahead of the next round of Russia-Ukraine-EU talks on Russian gas transit through Ukraine

Orzhel was voted in as new energy minister of Ukraine on Thursday as the Ukrainian parliament approved the composition of the new cabinet.

"Had a productive discussion with new #Ukraine's energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel. It's good to have a partner with such an excellent track record in the field of energy and the #energytransition, given the tasks ahead, incl.

unbundling and #TrilateralGasTalks," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter.

The new round of the trilateral talks on Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine after 2019 is expected to be held in mid-September. The existing contract for Russian gas transit via Ukraine will expire by the end of the year. The parties have not yet reached consensus on the transit, with the second round of the trilateral consultations, held in January in Brussels, failing to result in an agreement.