EU Energy Chief Says New Trilateral Talks on Russian Gas Transit Planned for September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, said Thursday that new trilateral talks on transit of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe were planned for September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, said Thursday that new trilateral talks on transit of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe were planned for September

"We also think that there is no need for Plan B, as in the past four years we have always reached constructive decisions on all questions. We agreed today that we will plan our upcoming trilateral talks for September," Sefcovic said after talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow.