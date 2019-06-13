UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Energy Chief Says New Trilateral Talks On Russian Gas Transit Planned For September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:26 PM

EU Energy Chief Says New Trilateral Talks on Russian Gas Transit Planned for September

Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, said Thursday that new trilateral talks on transit of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe were planned for September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, said Thursday that new trilateral talks on transit of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe were planned for September.

"We also think that there is no need for Plan B, as in the past four years we have always reached constructive decisions on all questions. We agreed today that we will plan our upcoming trilateral talks for September," Sefcovic said after talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe September Gas All

Recent Stories

KP traffic police to lunch 15-day awareness campai ..

39 seconds ago

Senate body for preserving national heritage and c ..

40 seconds ago

FMC International Men Squash Championship reached ..

42 seconds ago

Husband kills wife in Sialkot

43 seconds ago

Justice Afridi recuses himself from hearing NAB ap ..

45 seconds ago

Beijing Protests EU's Statements on Hong Kong Extr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.