EU Energy Chief to Meet Russian, Ukrainian Counterparts Separately Before Gas Summit - EC

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic will hold bilateral meetings with Russian and Ukrainian energy ministers before the upcoming trilateral meeting on gas transit, the European Commission said in a statement on Friday, adding that heads of Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz will also take part in the consultations.

"On Monday 28 October, the next round of trilateral talks at political level with Russia and Ukraine on the long-term transit of gas through Ukraine post-2019 is taking place in Brussels. Ahead of the trilateral meeting, Vice-President for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic will hold bilateral talks with both, the delegation of Ukraine headed by Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel and the delegation of Russia headed by Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

The CEOs of Naftogaz and Gazprom will also be present," the statement said.

The existing contract for the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine will expire by the end of the year. The parties have not yet reached consensus on the transit. The previous, third, round of consultations, held in September, was considered constructive by its participants.