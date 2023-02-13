UrduPoint.com

EU Energy Commissioner To Visit Egypt On Monday To Discuss Gas Supplies

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 10:10 AM

EU Energy Commissioner to Visit Egypt on Monday to Discuss Gas Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will pay an official visit to Egypt on Monday, February 13, to discuss the global energy situation and gas supplies to Europe.

Simson is scheduled to meet with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla and Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz.

The talks will focus on a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding signed between the European Union, Egypt, and Israel to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas.

In addition, the EU commissioner will participate in the Egypt Petroleum Show and Exhibition Strategic Conference 2023, and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Israel Russia Europe Egypt European Union Visit February Gas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2023

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

52 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title

8 hours ago
 AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for hu ..

AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for human creativity, experts assert ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of ‘E ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of ‘Edge of Government’ exhibitio ..

10 hours ago
 UAE’s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM ..

UAE’s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.