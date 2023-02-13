EU Energy Commissioner to Visit Egypt on Monday to Discuss Gas Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will pay an official visit to Egypt on Monday, February 13, to discuss the global energy situation and gas supplies to Europe.

Simson is scheduled to meet with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla and Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz.

The talks will focus on a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding signed between the European Union, Egypt, and Israel to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas.

In addition, the EU commissioner will participate in the Egypt Petroleum Show and Exhibition Strategic Conference 2023, and hold a number of bilateral meetings.