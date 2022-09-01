EU Energy Directorate-General Eyes Possibility of Imposing Price Caps on Russian Imports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The EU Directorate-General for Energy is looking for a possibility to impose price caps on the imports of energy from Russia, the department's deputy director-general, Mechthild Worsdorfer, said on Thursday.

"As requested by the EU parliament, already we are looking at price caps and what is possible and we have some technical seminars and exchanges ... for example for import of gas from Russia, there are price caps within the EU, the wholesale prices caps or the retail market price caps which member states are already applying so we are looking at all possibilities," the official said.