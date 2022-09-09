EU Energy Ministers Divided Over Proposal to Cap Russian Gas Prices - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The proposal to impose a price cap on Russian gas did not receive wide support from EU energy ministers at a meeting on Friday, Western media reported, citing diplomats.

The European Commission should come up with a proposal that will help lower the price of all gas, but at the same time will not put gas supplies to Europe at risk, Reuters reported.