EU Energy Ministers Fail to Agree on Russian Gas Price Cap - Hungarian Foreign Ministry

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The Council of EU Energy Ministers in Brussels failed to agree on a gas price cap, discussions continue in a bilateral format, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"There was a big discussion at the Energy Council, no agreement could be reached at the plenary meeting, so the continuation is taking place in a bilateral format.

Czech Industry Minister Josef Sikela presides, I can only tell him that the gas price cap is a bad idea," Szijjarto said on social media.

He said that Brussels was "badly coping" with the energy crisis in Europe if it proposed such bad ideas as a gas price cap.