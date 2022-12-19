UrduPoint.com

EU Energy Ministers Set Cap On TTF Gas Market At 180 Euros Per MWh - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 10:49 PM

EU Energy Ministers Set Cap on TTF Gas Market at 180 Euros per MWh - Statement

EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on a temporary mechanism to limit excessive gas prices, setting a price cap at 180 euros ($191) per MWh, the Council of the EU said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on a temporary mechanism to limit excessive gas prices, setting a price cap at 180 Euros ($191) per MWh, the Council of the EU said.

"EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on a Council regulation that sets a market correction mechanism to protect citizens and the economy against excessively high prices," the statement said.

The EU sets the price cap on the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) at 180 euros.

"The market correction mechanism will be automatically activated if the following 'market correction event' occurs: The month-ahead price on the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) exceeds 180 /MWh for three working days," according tot he Council of the EU; The month-ahead TTF price is 35 higher than a reference price for LNG on global markets for the same three working days.

The Council of the EU said that the mechanism will apply starting February 15, 2023, and will be monitored by the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).

