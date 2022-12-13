EU Energy Ministers to Agree on Gas Market Correction Mechanism - EU Energy Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) EU energy ministers will reach an agreement on a gas market correction mechanism despite member-states having different views on the matter, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Tuesday.

On November 24, EU energy ministers, despite reaching an agreement on the joint gas procurement mechanism, failed to agree on the Commission's proposal for the gas price ceiling and are expected to discuss the matter once again during the next meeting on December 13.

"Today's Energy Council meeting has a very clear aim to discuss and agree the market correction mechanism that allows us to limit excessive gas prices. This will not be easy as we have to balance the benefits and the risks of such a mechanism, it will not be easy also as member states have very different views and very different concerns," Simson said prior to the meeting of the Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council in Brussels.

In late November, EU energy ministers agreed to buy gas collectively in order to meet the required level of gas input in storage facilities and ensure reliable supplies to EU countries. EU states will buy 13.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas together next year through the EU Energy Platform to refill their gas storage ahead of the next winter.

The European Commission proposed a price cap that would kick in if the front-month price on the Dutch gas exchange TTF exceeds 275 Euros ($286) for two weeks and if, at the same time, TTF prices are 58 euros higher than the liquefied natural gas global reference price for 10 consecutive trading days.