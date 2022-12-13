UrduPoint.com

EU Energy Ministers To Agree On Gas Market Correction Mechanism - EU Energy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 02:40 PM

EU Energy Ministers to Agree on Gas Market Correction Mechanism - EU Energy Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) EU energy ministers will reach an agreement on a gas market correction mechanism despite member-states having different views on the matter, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Tuesday.

On November 24, EU energy ministers, despite reaching an agreement on the joint gas procurement mechanism, failed to agree on the Commission's proposal for the gas price ceiling and are expected to discuss the matter once again during the next meeting on December 13.

"Today's Energy Council meeting has a very clear aim to discuss and agree the market correction mechanism that allows us to limit excessive gas prices. This will not be easy as we have to balance the benefits and the risks of such a mechanism, it will not be easy also as member states have very different views and very different concerns," Simson said prior to the meeting of the Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council in Brussels.

In late November, EU energy ministers agreed to buy gas collectively in order to meet the required level of gas input in storage facilities and ensure reliable supplies to EU countries. EU states will buy 13.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas together next year through the EU Energy Platform to refill their gas storage ahead of the next winter.

The European Commission proposed a price cap that would kick in if the front-month price on the Dutch gas exchange TTF exceeds 275 Euros ($286) for two weeks and if, at the same time, TTF prices are 58 euros higher than the liquefied natural gas global reference price for 10 consecutive trading days.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Brussels Buy Same Price November December Gas Market Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

18 minutes ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

2 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

2 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

2 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

2 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.