EU Energy Ministers To Discuss Energy Package On Tuesday - Council

October 24, 2022

EU Energy Ministers to Discuss Energy Package on Tuesday - Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) EU energy ministers will meet in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the energy solidarity package that EU leaders approved last week, the Council of the European Union said in a press release. 

Up for debate are common rules for the internal markets in renewable and natural gases as well as a regulation on coordinated gas purchases, gas exchanges and the controversial gas price cap.

Leaders of the 27 member nations agreed after late-night talks on Friday that they would endorse further work on a "temporary dynamic price corridor on natural gas transactions" as the bloc struggles to keep gas prices down.

The European Commission unveiled a swathe of proposals last Tuesday that could require member states to buy gas via a joint purchasing mechanism to avoid internal competition for scarce resources from driving up prices.

