EU Energy Ministers to Discuss Gas Price Cap, Joint Gas Purchase Platform - Czech Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) EU energy ministers will discuss the issue of gas price cap, security of supply and joint gas purchase platform at an informal meeting on Wednesday, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said.

"The main thing of today's meeting will be how to ensure enough energy supplies for affordable prices for member states. We simply continue with our work among many other topics. We also have to clarify the assignment of the European Commission regarding the progress on gas capping issues and also in improvement of the joint gas purchase platform," Sikela said at the doorstep of the informal meeting of EU energy ministers in the Czech capital of Prague.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

At the end of September, the energy ministers of 15 EU countries sent a joint appeal to the European Commission in which they advocated the introduction of a price cap for all gas imports into the EU, regardless of its origin.