EU Energy Platform Launches Joint Gas Purchasing Mechanism On April 25

Published April 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The EU Energy Platform announced on Tuesday it was launching a joint gas purchasing mechanism via its AggregateEU service from April 25, as a part of the European Union's effort to ensure stable gas supplies at reasonable prices.

"On 25 April, the EU Energy Platform for the joint purchasing of gas - via its AggregateEU service - will launch the first call for placing a demand to buy gas. This marks an important milestone in order to prepare for next winter and the storage filling season," the statement said.

By offering joint gas purchases, the EU Energy Platform seeks to achieve more stability in gas supplies and lower the prices that particularly affect smaller consumers.

"The EU Energy Platform offers an opportunity, to smaller entities in particular, to secure stable supplies of gas at lower prices, by reaching new markets and suppliers," the statement added.

The EU Energy Platform was initiated in April 2022 following the mandate of the European Council ordering the diversification of the EU's gas imports in an attempt to achieve more independence from Russia's gas. In October 2022, the European Council approved the joint purchase of gas, including by coordinating negotiations with reliable importers. Following the establishment of the EU Energy Platform, the European Commission also suggested creating a joint purchasing mechanism.

