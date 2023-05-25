EU Energy Spokesperson Says European Gas Reserves Filled At 66%
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) European underground gas storage facilities are filled to 66% of their capacity, European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said on Thursday.
"We set clearly our targets for filling up our gas storage by 90% by the 1st of November and already today we passed 66% which is a historical high for this time of the year," McPhie told reporters.