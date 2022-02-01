UrduPoint.com

EU, Euro-zone GDP Continue To Grow Despite Omicron

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 03:07 PM

EU, euro-zone GDP continue to grow despite Omicron

Gross domestic product (GDP) in both the euro-zone and the European Union (EU) increased by 5.2 percent in 2021, according to a flash estimate released by Euro-stat, the EU's statistical office, on Monday

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Gross domestic product (GDP) in both the euro-zone and the European Union (EU) increased by 5.2 percent in 2021, according to a flash estimate released by Euro-stat, the EU's statistical office, on Monday.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the euro-zone and by 0.4 percent in the EU. The respective growth figures for the third quarter of last year were 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent.

Year-on-year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 4.6 percent in the euro-zone and 4.8 percent in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2021, after a 3.9 percent increase in the euro-zone and a 4.1 percent increase in the EU in the previous quarter.Among the EU member states for which data are available for the fourth quarter 2021, Spain saw an increase of two percent, the highest compared to the previous quarter, followed by Portugal (1.6 percent) and Sweden (1.4 percent). Declines were recorded in Austria (minus 2.2 percent), Germany (minus 0.7 percent) and Latvia (minus 0.1 percent).

The year-on-year rates were positive for all countries.

According to ING expert Bert Colijn, the quarterly 0.3 percent growth rate proved the resilience of the euro-zone economy. While Omicron, inflation and supply chain disruptions continue to weigh on expansion in the current quarter, he said he did not expect growth to turn negative.

He said that despite a slowdown compared to growth in the third quarter, which was to be expected given the moderating rebound effects, supply chain problems and increased corona-virus infections, "the fact that GDP still continued to grow is a sign of strength for the economy."However, the expert warned that GDP growth was likely to remain "feeble" in the first quarter of this year.

"While supply chain disruptions have eased slightly, we expect them to continue to dampen manufacturing growth and inflation is set to weigh on purchasing power, which dampens the outlook for household consumption. While the economy is showing increasing resilience to COVID-19 waves, the winter dip in growth is hard to avoid at this phase of the pandemic. Expect growth rates to pick up from the second quarter once again," he commented.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Germany Austria Spain Portugal Sweden Latvia All From

Recent Stories

Court awards death in murder case

Court awards death in murder case

36 seconds ago
 Timergara Medical College to be constructed soon

Timergara Medical College to be constructed soon

38 seconds ago
 Conversation Between Putin, Johnson Not Planned fo ..

Conversation Between Putin, Johnson Not Planned for Tuesday - Kremlin

39 seconds ago
 Brazilian President's Visit to Russia Still Being ..

Brazilian President's Visit to Russia Still Being Prepared - Peskov

41 seconds ago
 International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed ..

International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creativ ..

60 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 18,000

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>