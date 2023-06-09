UrduPoint.com

EU Executive Clears Vivendi Buying Lagardere, With Conditions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 10:03 PM

EU executive clears Vivendi buying Lagardere, with conditions

The European Commission on Friday announced it has cleared French media group Vivendi fully acquiring Lagardere, the French publishing and retail conglomerate, subject to conditions

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The European Commission on Friday announced it has cleared French media group Vivendi fully acquiring Lagardere, the French publishing and retail conglomerate, subject to conditions.

The decision is contingent upon Vivendi selling off its Editis publishing business, which rivals that of Lagardere's Hachette unit, and its Gala celebrity magazine, which competes with Lagardere's Paris Match, the commission said.

"These commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission," which conducted an in-depth investigation, it said.

Editis and Gala "constitute a viable business that would enable a potential buyer to effectively compete with the merged entity," it said.

The commission added that an independent trustee would monitor full compliance with Vivendi's commitments to sell those units.

"Vivendi can only implement the acquisition of Lagardere following the Commission's approval of a suitable purchaser," the commission said.

As well as Hachette and Paris Match, Lagardere owns the Relay chain of airport and railway station newsagents, France's Europe 1 radio station and other media outlets.

Vivendi, which raised its previous stake in Lagardere to 57 percent last year after a bitter shareholder battle, owns a range of assets in movie and tv production, including the Canal+ network, as well as in publishing and advertising.

Vivendi is owned by billionaire Vincent Bollore, while Lagardere was controlled by the heir of its founder, Arnaud Lagardere.

Vivendi's divestment of Editis and Gala was trailed months before the European Commission's green light.

The EU commission for antitrust matters, Margrethe Vestager, said Vivendi's divestment promises were crucial to maintain competition in the market for French-language books and magazines.

"We need to make sure that the book publishing and press markets remain competitive and diversified, to foster a plurality of ideas and opinions," she said.

"The remedies proposed by Vivendi will allow for the preservation of existing competition in those markets, to the benefit of consumers."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Film And Movies Business Europe France Paris Market Media TV Airport

Recent Stories

Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Introduce Bill Urgin ..

Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Introduce Bill Urging US to Send Ukraine ATACMS - ..

5 minutes ago
 Highlights of Budget 2023-24

Highlights of Budget 2023-24

5 minutes ago
 Service sector expected to grow by 3.6 pc in FY 20 ..

Service sector expected to grow by 3.6 pc in FY 2023-24

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls Dutch Court's Decision on Scythian Go ..

Moscow Calls Dutch Court's Decision on Scythian Gold 'Dangerous Precedent'

2 minutes ago
 Muqam hails exemption of erstwhile FATA/PATA from ..

Muqam hails exemption of erstwhile FATA/PATA from tax for next fiscal year

2 minutes ago
 PML-N Lawyers Forum appreciates federal budget

PML-N Lawyers Forum appreciates federal budget

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.