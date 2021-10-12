UrduPoint.com

EU Expects Full Integration Of Ukraine's Energy Market To EU - Commissioner Simson

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:40 AM

EU Expects Full Integration of Ukraine's Energy Market to EU - Commissioner Simson

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) One of the main goals of cooperation between the EU and Ukraine in energy is the full integration of the country's energy market into the EU, according to the speech of European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, posted on the European Commission's website.

"A few weeks ago, in Brussels, Minister (Herman) Galushchenko and I had the opportunity to have a good conversation," Simson said.

"We confirmed that one of the Primary objectives of EU-Ukraine cooperation on energy is the full integration of the Ukrainian energy market to the EU. And that includes synchronizing your electricity network with the Continental Europe Network," she said.

