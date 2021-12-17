UrduPoint.com

EU Eyes Opening Case In WTO In Relation To Lithuania-China Trade Row - Trade Spokesperson

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:07 PM

EU Eyes Opening Case in WTO in Relation to Lithuania-China Trade Row - Trade Spokesperson

The EU is gathering evidence and considering the possibility of opening a case in the World Trade Organization (WTO) in relation to the trade dispute between Lithuania and China, Miriam Garcia Ferrer, the trade and agriculture spokesperson, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The EU is gathering evidence and considering the possibility of opening a case in the World Trade Organization (WTO) in relation to the trade dispute between Lithuania and China, Miriam Garcia Ferrer, the trade and agriculture spokesperson, said on Friday.

"One of the avenues we need to consider is the compatibility of Chinese actions in relation to WTO and in order to build a case in WTO, we need to have enough evidence so that is what we are doing now, we are in contact with the Lithuanian authorities and other member states that could have facing problem with the supply chains and then when we have all this information, we will be able to go through the different steps to assess the compatibility and to eventually open a case in WTO," the official told a briefing.

