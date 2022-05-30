EU Faces Technical, Legal Hurdles to Abandoning Russian Oil - Expert

EU leaders would have to contend with a range of technical and legal issues as they struggle to pull the plug on Russian oil imports, Samuele Furfari, a professor of geopolitics of energy at the Free University of Brussels, told Sputnik on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) EU leaders would have to contend with a range of technical and legal issues as they struggle to pull the plug on Russian oil imports, Samuele Furfari, a professor of geopolitics of energy at the Free University of Brussels, told Sputnik on Monday.

The European Commission announced plans weeks ago to impose a blanket ban on Russian oil but landlocked Hungary has stalled the embargo over concerns it would not be able to make up for the shortfall of oil coming from Russia through pipeline. A decision on the issue is expected during the summit on Monday or Tuesday.

"(Hungarian Prime Minister) Viktor Orban has been the most vocal opponent to the closure of the pipeline for several reasons, but behind his back, the leaders of the Czech Republic, Slovakia and even Germany have the same reservations," Furfari said.

Furfari, who worked at the European Commission's energy department, said central Europe and, presumably, Germany faced huge costs from having their refineries rewired to process oil from different sources on top of penalties for breaching supply contracts with Russia.

Refineries in central Europe and eastern Germany have been optimized to crack and refine Russian crude, with its specific density and content in sulfur. Distilling oil from other sources will require technical adaptations that could take two years.

"This is the real world, and not the fantasies of politicians with ill-prepared proposals. Germany remains silent on the issue of the idea of Russian oil embargo, but they know the situation is really worrying, at a time when the level of inflation in May flirts with 9% in Europe," Furfari said.

He suggested that the EU summit could try to make a distinction between Russian oil imported by sea, which would be banned by the end of the year, and pipeline deliveries, for which the embargo would not apply, at least initially.

"Germany will be pleased, hiding of course behind Viktor Orban. That flawed solution would hit two-third of the Russian crude export to Europe. It is not even sure that they will be able to pass it in the European Council before the end of the summit," Furfari said.