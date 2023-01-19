EU Faces Uphill Battle to Refill Gas Storage Next Winter - Economy Commissioner

The European Union will face challenges refilling its gas reservoirs ahead of the next winter without Russian gas, as the Chinese economy is reopening and global demand is set to spike, Valdis Dombrovskis, the European economy commissioner, said Thursday

"We need to continue to deal with energy security of supply issues... This winter we still have lots of Russian gas in our storage.

It was pumped in the first half of the last year. And this is not going to be the case next winter," he said.

EU nations can be confident that they will get through this winter, he said during the Finding Europe's New Growth debate at the Davos economic forum.

Still, the EU needs to look for "substantial" additional supplies of gas from other providers due to potential competition from China, which has been rolling back COVID-19 restrictions since fall. "So there are still challenges ahead of us," Dombrovskis warned.