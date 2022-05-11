UrduPoint.com

EU Favors Phase Out Of Russian Gas Imports Over Ban In Next Sanction Package - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 04:01 PM

EU Favors Phase Out of Russian Gas Imports Over Ban in Next Sanction Package - Source

European Union member states are actively discussing the seventh package of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to include a gradual reduction of gas imports from the country, rather than a complete ban, an unnamed EU official told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) European Union member states are actively discussing the seventh package of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to include a gradual reduction of gas imports from the country, rather than a complete ban, an unnamed EU official told Sputnik.

Last Thursday, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets urged the bloc to draft a new, seventh package of sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, stressing the need to discuss those areas of the Russian economy that have not yet been agreed upon by member states.

"The seventh package of sanctions is already discussed but it is not expected to include a ban on gas. Moreover, my source also added that a decision on possible phase out on gas imports from Russia is more likely in the coming summer months, if the situation remains unchanged with the conflict in Ukraine," the official said.

Last Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Among other points, it suggested banning Russian oil imports. The package needs to be unanimously approved by member states to take effect.

On Sunday, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that EU representatives failed to reach an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions due to objections from Hungary and Slovakia. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU proposal for an embargo on Russian energy resources is "tantamount to atomic bomb" for Budapest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia European Union Oil Budapest Slovakia Hungary Gas Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

ECP reserves verdict on PTI's plea seeking disqual ..

ECP reserves verdict on PTI's plea seeking disqualification of dissidents

23 minutes ago
 Abdul Qadir Baloch joins National Party

Abdul Qadir Baloch joins National Party

5 minutes ago
 Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Drone in ..

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Drone in Kursk Region's Border Zone - ..

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 2,605 new COVID-19 infections, 6 ..

Malaysia reports 2,605 new COVID-19 infections, 6 new deaths

5 minutes ago
 Warehouse sealed for packing counterfeit shampoo

Warehouse sealed for packing counterfeit shampoo

5 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.