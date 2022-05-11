EU Favors Phase Out of Russian Gas Imports Over Ban in Next Sanction Package - Source

European Union member states are actively discussing the seventh package of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to include a gradual reduction of gas imports from the country, rather than a complete ban, an unnamed EU official told Sputnik

Last Thursday, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets urged the bloc to draft a new, seventh package of sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, stressing the need to discuss those areas of the Russian economy that have not yet been agreed upon by member states.

"The seventh package of sanctions is already discussed but it is not expected to include a ban on gas. Moreover, my source also added that a decision on possible phase out on gas imports from Russia is more likely in the coming summer months, if the situation remains unchanged with the conflict in Ukraine," the official said.

Last Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Among other points, it suggested banning Russian oil imports. The package needs to be unanimously approved by member states to take effect.

On Sunday, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that EU representatives failed to reach an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions due to objections from Hungary and Slovakia. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU proposal for an embargo on Russian energy resources is "tantamount to atomic bomb" for Budapest.