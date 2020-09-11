EU finance ministers warn UK to respect agreements

EU finance ministers on Friday warned Britain it must respect its international agreements, after London launched legislation that would ditch parts of the Brexit withdrawal deal with Brussels

Berlin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :EU finance ministers on Friday warned Britain it must respect its international agreements, after London launched legislation that would ditch parts of the Brexit withdrawal deal with Brussels.

London has defied threats from the EU and Washington over its plans to give itself unilateral powers to regulate trade within the United Kingdom, in breach of its treaty commitment to liaise with Brussels over Northern Ireland, which has special status because of its land border with bloc member Ireland.

The bombshell move by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government sent already plunging talks on future trading relations into chaos, with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic rushing to London on Thursday to demand explanations.

The legislation, which Johnson's own ministers admit breaches international law, has drawn a horrified reaction among grandees of his Conservative party, including two former prime ministers, as well as abroad.

"It is clear that anyone has to stick to what he already agreed to. Treaties have to be obeyed," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told reporters in Berlin.

His Irish counterpart Paschal Donohoe said that honouring agreements already in place was a "prerequisite" for any future trade deal between London and the EU.

The EU has warned that the contentious legislation has "seriously damaged trust" between the two sides and told London that if it is not withdrawn by the end of September, Brussels will consider taking Britain to court.

Britain left the EU on January 31 and is now negotiating with the EU to agree future trading relations when a transition period ends at the end of the year.

- 'Groundhog Day' - But talks have made little progress, with the two sides far apart on key issues such as competition rules and fishing rights, and there were gloomy responses from the two chief negotiators after an eighth round of haggling in London this week.

Fears are growing that Britain will crash out with no deal in place, forcing it to deal with its largest trading partner on unfavourable World Trade Organization terms.

"This whole Brexit negotiation process reminds me a little of the film Groundhog Day," Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said.

"Whenever you achieve progress, at some point it is always Great Britain that does not want to keep its promises. To be honest, at some point the British side will have to consider how seriously they take the whole thing." The EU's internal markets commissioner, Thierry Breton, nevertheless insisted that Brussels would continue negotiating with London.

"We're in the final stretch of these negotiations, and for our part they will be carried through to the end," Thierry Breton told France's BFM television.

"We are not going to carry out any 'empty chair' diplomacy, that is quite clear," he said.