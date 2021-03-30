UrduPoint.com
EU Fines Moody's 3.7 Mn Euros Over Conflicts Of Interest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:19 PM

EU fines Moody's 3.7 mn euros over conflicts of interest

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The European Union's markets watchdog announced on Tuesday a 3.7 million euro ($4.3 million) fine against the Moody's credit ratings agency over breaches of conflict of interest rules.

The violations involved Moody's entities in Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, according to the European Securities and Markets Authority.

