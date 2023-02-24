UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Says Wants Reform Of Global Financial Architecture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Says Wants Reform of Global Financial Architecture

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Thursday that the international community should discuss a potential reform of the financial global architecture

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Thursday that the international community should discuss a potential reform of the financial global architecture.

"For me, it is clear. Being a huge donor, we should be ready to discuss development issues on an equal footing with our partners. We should work for a reform of the financial global architecture - to make it more equitable, more fair and effective," Borrell said.

The reforms must include the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank and the goal must not only be offering solidarity but also enlightening self interest, Borrell added.

Earlier on Thursday, the European Union failed once again to agree on the tenth sanctions package against Russia, having tried a day earlier, but talks on the matter will continue on February 24.

Borrell said earlier in the week that a new sanctions package against Russia would be adopted by February 24.

