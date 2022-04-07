UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Oil Embargo On Russia At Meeting On April 11 - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 11:20 AM

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Oil Embargo on Russia at Meeting on April 11 - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The introduction of oil embargo on Russia will be on the agenda of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on April 11, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"It (oil embargo) is not on the package of the 5th sanctions, which is been discussed today, it is only coal, but it will be discussed on Monday on foreign affairs ministers council, and, sooner or later, I hope sooner it will happen," Borrell told reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Russia Oil Brussels April

Recent Stories

SC turns down PTI's plea for in-camera hearing on ..

SC turns down PTI's plea for in-camera hearing on lettergate issue

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launch ..

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

11 hours ago
 Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharki ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Min ..

11 hours ago
 Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Retur ..

Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Return of Artworks - Foreign Minist ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.