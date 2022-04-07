EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Oil Embargo on Russia at Meeting on April 11 - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The introduction of oil embargo on Russia will be on the agenda of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on April 11, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"It (oil embargo) is not on the package of the 5th sanctions, which is been discussed today, it is only coal, but it will be discussed on Monday on foreign affairs ministers council, and, sooner or later, I hope sooner it will happen," Borrell told reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.