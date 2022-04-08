EU Foreign Ministers Will Not Discuss Sanctions Against Russian Oil on Monday - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The foreign ministers of the European Union member states will not discuss sanctions on oil imports from Russia during a meeting on Monday in Luxembourg, a high-ranking EU source told reporters on Friday.

"No, oil sanctions are not on the agenda of the ministerial meeting on Monday," the source said.