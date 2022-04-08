UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers Will Not Discuss Sanctions Against Russian Oil On Monday - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 06:08 PM

EU Foreign Ministers Will Not Discuss Sanctions Against Russian Oil on Monday - Source

The foreign ministers of the European Union member states will not discuss sanctions on oil imports from Russia during a meeting on Monday in Luxembourg, a high-ranking EU source told reporters on Friday

"No, oil sanctions are not on the agenda of the ministerial meeting on Monday," the source said.

"No, oil sanctions are not on the agenda of the ministerial meeting on Monday," the source said.

